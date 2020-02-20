HERMISTON — TruCare Pregnancy Resource Center welcomed Kristi Atkins as its new executive director in September.
Originally from the Oregon Coast, Atkins and her husband, Chad, most recently lived in Texas. Her prior experience includes nearly five years serving as a house parent and substitute teaching at-risk youths, serving as a community outreach coordinator and volunteering at pregnancy resource centers.
“My experience as a house parent, especially to at-risk teen girls, sparked my passion for pregnancy ministry, and for the sanctity of life,” Atkins said.
The nonprofit organization was originally founded as Pregnancy Care Services in 1993 in Pendleton, opening a Hermiston office in May 2011. In early 2018, TruCare became an independent entity from the center in Pendleton.
Services include pregnancy testing, community referrals, parenting classes, support groups, infant supplies and information about birth control and sexually transmitted diseases. While the organization’s focus is on life-affirming choices, it does offer post-abortion counseling. The confidential services are provided at no charge and are available in English and Spanish.
Since arriving in Hermiston, Atkins has been busy with outreach and fundraising efforts. During the holiday season, several area churches — Bethlehem Lutheran Church, the Cowboy Church, Hermiston Assembly of God Church, New Hope Community Church, Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, Stanfield Baptist Church and Trinity Lutheran Church — hosted giving trees to provide items on the organization's wish list.
Atkins was pleased with the response. The effort resulted in 823 items, including 272 onesies, 102 baby washcloths, 85 packages of baby wipes, 81 packages of diapers, 39 baby bottles and many other miscellaneous supplies. Clients will receive items during visits to the agency.
“We’re going to bless them with something every time they come,” Atkins said.
An even bigger benefit from the effort, Atkins said, was identifying additional community partners interested in TruCare’s mission. This will be helpful, she said, as they prepare to expand as a medical clinic in the coming months. The organization is looking to move to a larger space to offer additional on-site services.
In addition to its annual informational banquet and baby bottle fundraiser — baby bottles are filled with cash donations between Mother's Day and Father’s Day — Atkins said TruCare is looking at additional avenues to raise funds for the organization. Ideas, such as a bowlathon and a sporting clay shoot, have been discussed.
“We just want to have more fun and reach different groups of people,” Atkins said.
For more about TruCare, contact 541-567-2393, kristi@trucareprc.com or visit www.trucareprc.com. Also, Atkins is available to speak at churches, service clubs and other gatherings.
