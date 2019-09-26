PENDLETON — Anastasiia Rozykova, a member of Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, will present a program in Pendleton.
Her visit is part of the 2019 Presbyterian Peacemaking and International Peacemakers Programs. The mission is to provide insight, wisdom and instruction from innovative leaders of partner denominations and partner organizations around the world.
The free program is Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 201 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The event features a light meal and Rozykova’s presentation. Donations will be accepted.
Rozykova has a degree in TV and radio journalism from the Ostankino Institute of TV and Radio, as well as a diploma in interreligious dialogue from the summer institute of St. Andrews Biblical Theological Institute in Moscow. St. Andrew’s is an ecumenical and progressive institute for theological studies, as well as a publishing house for theological literature, translating a wide variety of texts.
For questions, contact fpcp@pendletonpresbyterian.com or 541-276-7681. For more about the program, visit www.presbyterianmission.org.
