PENDLETON — Women, men, and children in more than 170 countries and regions will celebrate World Day of Prayer on Friday, March 6.
The World Day of Prayer 2020 program coordinated by committee women in Zimbabwe is based on Jesus’ encounter with a person as told in John 5:2–9a. Jesus asked, “Do you want to be made well?” “Rise! Take your mat and walk,” said Jesus. For the World Day of Prayer, the encounter serves as a call to act in love for peace and reconciliation.
People of all faiths are invited to a local WDP event Friday, March 6 at noon at the First Presbyterian Church, 201 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The building is handicapped accessible with hearing assistance available.
World Day of Prayer is a worldwide ecumenical movement of Christian women of many traditions who come together to observe a common day of prayer each year on the first Friday in March. World Day of Prayer was founded on the idea that prayer and action are inseparable in the service of God’s kingdom. Each year a different country’s committee serves as the writers of the World Day of Prayer worship service.
For more information about the local event, call 541-276-7681. For more about the international effort, visit www.worlddayofprayer.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.