PENDLETON — A special service featuring a meditative style of worship is planned at the Pendleton First Presbyterian Church.
The Taizé Service is Sunday at 4 p.m. at 201 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Rev. Kathy Keener invites the public to attend the service. More than a decade ago, she said services of this meditative style of worship rotated among Pendleton congregations on Sunday evenings.
Taizé worship, Keller said, includes elements of silence, repetition and the singing of prayers set to simple musical lines. Set in candlelight, the service is participatory with no sermon.
“Repeated, meditative singing interspersed with silence becomes a way of listening to God,” she said.
For more information, contact Keener at 541-276-7681, kathyk@pendletonpresbyterian.com or visit www.pendletonpresbyterian.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.