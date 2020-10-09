PENDLETON — The First Presbyterian Church of Pendleton usually holds its Soup Supper fundraiser in the fall, but due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings and social distancing protocols, the church staff has decided to shelve the supper for 2020. However, the popular fair trade crafts sale will still be held to give shoppers access to a large assortment of unique and beautiful holiday gift ideas.
The sale will be held Friday, Nov. 6, from 4-7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the church's Rogers Fellowship Room, 201 S.W. Dorion Ave. Masks are required, and social distancing protocols will followed.
The craft items available are made by fair trade artisans in developing countries world-wide, including nativities, gift items, kitchen items, ornaments, jewelry, toys, home decor, olive oil, coffee and chocolate. Proceeds benefit the church's work supporting fair trade artists.
For more information, call Alison Moses at 541-276-7681.
