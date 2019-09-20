PENDLETON — The Presbytery of Eastern Oregon and the First Presbyterian Church of Pendleton invite the public to the Service of Installation of Pastor/Head of Staff for Rev. Jonathan Mitchell. The service will be held Sunday, Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. in the church sanctuary, 201 S.W. Dorion Ave.
Rev. Mitchell began his ministry at First Presbyterian Pendleton in July 2019 after serving a congregation in Maryville, Missouri, for 10 years. Mitchell and his wife, Jana, grew up in Walla Walla and are pleased to return to the Pacific Northwest.
After earning his bachelor’s degree from Seattle Pacific University, Mitchell worked as a teacher in Seattle and Idaho and for the housing authority in Washington before called to be a pastor. He attended Princeton Theological Seminary and his first pastoral calls were in Idaho.
Mitchell and his wife have two grown daughters.
“First Presbyterian Church of Pendleton has warmly welcomed me and Jana, and we look forward to walking into the future with this community of faith,” said Mitchell.
First Presbyterian Church is an ADA accessible building with hearing assist devices, and babysitting services will be available.
For more information about the service, call Michele Madril at 541-429-3050.
