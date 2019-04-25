PENDLETON — Prospective students and their parents are invited to an open house at Pendleton Presbyterian Preschool.
The event is Monday, April 29 at 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 201 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Registration for the 2019-20 school year is Monday, May 6. There is a $50 registration fee and a $25 supply fee, which is due when the child is registered.
The Early Learners Class (kids must be 3 years old by Sept. 1) is held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon; and the pre-kindergarten (must be age 4 by Sept. 1) meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.
For more information, contact Lori Albright at 541-304-5012 or pendletonpresbyterianpreschool@gmail.com.
