PENDLETON — Fall registration for the 2020-21 school year at Pendleton Presbyterian Preschool begins Monday at 10 a.m. This year, due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, registration will only be online at the preschool's website: https://mrsalbright51.wixsite.com/prespreschool.
The Early Learners Program for 3-year-olds (on or before Sept. 1) meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon, and the Pre-Kindergarten Program for 4-year-olds (on or before Sept. 1) meets Mondays, Wednesdays. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. There is a $50 registration fee and a $25 supply fee due at registration.
For more information, contact Lori Albright at 541-304-5012 or pendletonpresbyterianpreschool@gmail.com.
