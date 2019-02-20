PENDLETON — A pancake supper, celebrating Fat Tuesday leading into Lent, is planned by the First Presbyterian Church March 5 from 5-7 p.m. in the Rogers Room, 201 S.W. Dorion Ave.
In addition to a supper featuring pancakes, sausage, fruit, beverage and cookie, attendees are invited to make their own Mardi Gras masks and participate in a basket raffle.
Cost to attend is $7.50 for adults (3 pancakes), $6 for seniors 55 and older (2 pancakes), $4 for children ages 6-12 (2 pancakes), and free for ages 5 and under (1 pancake). Proceeds will benefit upgrades in the preschool and summer day camp.
Mardi Gras (French for Fat Tuesday) is the day before Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent, which is the 40-day period of preparation for Easter. Lent is a time of self-examination and self-discipline, and in olden days was a time of fasting and avoiding eggs, meat, milk and rich buttery dishes. What better way to remove temptation than to make pancakes? The most famous Mardi Gras celebration takes place each year in New Orleans, La.
