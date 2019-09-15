UMATILLA COUNTY — People can learn more about the Oregon ABLE Savings Plan during several upcoming presentations.
A state-based program, it was established to enable people with disabilities and their families to achieve financial security without losing their critical benefits. Money saved in an ABLE account doesn’t count against asset limits for benefits like SSI, Oregon Health Plan, SNAP and Section 8.
The informational meetings are Wednesday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Umatilla County Developmental Disabilities office, 817 S.E. 13th St., Pendleton; and again from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at The Arc Umatilla County, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. The final presentation is Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at the Aging People with Disabilities office,1555 Southgate Place, Pendleton.
Many Oregonians who qualify for the ABLE program aren’t aware of it. For more information, contact Kaellen Hessel, Oregon Savings Network advocacy and outreach manager, at kaellen.hessel@ost.state.or.us, 503-378-6085 or visit www.oregonablesavings.com.
