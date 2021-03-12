PENDLETON — Falling at any age can be dangerous, but falls are a leading cause of injury for older adults. Prestige’s McKay Creek Estates invites community members to learn how to reduce the risk of falling at home with a free 90-minute webinar on Thursday, March 18, at 1 p.m.
The webinar will be hosted by licensed athletic trainer and senior fitness expert Adrian Cagigas, who will explain the factors that increase fall risk and provide attendees with the tools and resources they need to reduce their risk of falling.
The risk of falling poses a serious threat to older adults and a greater threat to adults living with dementia or other cognitive impairments. In fact, individuals living with dementia are five times more likely to fall than older adults living without a cognitive impairment. To help reduce the risk of falling, Cagigas aims to teach seniors and their families how to protect themselves, or a loved one, by “fall-proofing” their homes.
As a partner in active aging, Prestige is dedicated to offering programs and resources to help older adults enjoy active, healthy lifestyles. RSVP for this free fall-reduction webinar at PrestigeCanHelp.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.