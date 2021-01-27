PENDLETON — Prestige’s McKay Creek Estates invites community members to challenge the mind and body on Friday, Jan. 29, at 10:30 a.m. with a free webinar hosted by Ageless Grace, an innovative brain fitness program focused on activating all five areas of the brain and addressing all 21 aging factors of the body.
Through this program, Prestige will offer interactive, instructor-led sessions to help residents and community members improve their overall well-being, mobility and cognitive function.
Ageless Grace is broken down into 21 seated exercises, called tools, that can be performed regardless of age or physical challenges. These tools function as games that challenge the brain’s plasticity and improve memory and are designed to augment and mend the brain’s neural pathways, which can regress or stop developing as one ages.
As a partner in active aging, Prestige Senior Living offers a range of innovative activities dedicated to helping older adults achieve an optimum level of health and wellness throughout all aspects of their lives. This free webinar is inspired by Prestige’s Celebrations wellness program, which was designed to nurture the mind, body and spirit and give seniors the choices and freedom to celebrate life.
To join this free webinar or to learn more about other opportunities open to the public, visit NotYourGrandmasNursingHome.com.
