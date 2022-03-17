“Round Dance,” a lithograph print by Native American artist Lillian Pitt is featured in the exhibit, “Contemporary Native Voices: Prints from Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts,” at The Dalles Art Center and Columbia Center for the Arts, Hood River. The exhibitions remain on display though March 26, 2022.
Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts/Contributed Photo
MISSION — A pair of printmaking exhibits showcasing the creations of Native American artists at Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts are featured in Wasco and Hood River counties. More than two dozen Native artists participated in two-week residencies at Crow’s Shadow, producing the works for “Contemporary Native Voices: Prints from the Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts.”
The exhibitions can be viewed through March 26 at The Dalles Art Center, 220 E. Fourth St., and Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Both facilities are open Tuesday through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no admission charge.
Each year, Crow’s Shadow invites a select number of visual artists and sculptors to participate in its residency program. Artists produce limited edition prints on subject matters of their choosing.
A 13-minute Oregon Public Broadcasting segment on March 14 provides information about the exhibit, including interviews with two of the artists. In the audio Think Out Loud broadcast, Lillian Pitt, a Native artist from the Wasco, Yakama and Warm Springs Tribes, and Natalie Ball, an Afro-Indigenous artist from the Klamath, Modoc and Tahlequah Tribes, shared about their art and experiences at Crow’s Shadow. To listen, search www.opb.org.
Crow’s Shadow is housed at the historic Saint Andrews Mission, about 10 miles outside of Pendleton. The nonprofit organization was founded nearly three decades ago under the guidance of local artists James Lavadour (Walla Walla), Phillip Cash Cash (Cayuse and Nez Perce) and their creative friends. It was envisioned as a place for creative folks from the area to foster artistic development.
Hiring a master printer in 2001, Crow’s Shadow turned its focus to printmaking. Since then, its reputation for publishing fine art lithography has grown and artworks produced in the studio have been featured in many esteemed institutions, including the Library of Congress, the Whitney Museum of American Art and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian.
