MILTON-FREEWATER — The Miss Pro-West Rodeo Coronation & Fundraiser has been postponed. Details about the event, which was originally scheduled for March 18, will be announced at a later date.

The Pro-West Rodeo Association announced in September 2022 that Meredith Moore of Pendleton was selected as its 2023 queen. No stranger to royalty courts, Moore wrangled in the title of 2019 Miss Teen Rodeo Oregon and also served on the Milton-Freewater Pioneer Posse Court. A Weston-McEwen High School graduate, Moore was active in sports, 4-H, FFA, Future Business Leaders of America, jazz band and choir.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

Tags

Community Editor

Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.