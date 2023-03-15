MILTON-FREEWATER — The Miss Pro-West Rodeo Coronation & Fundraiser has been postponed. Details about the event, which was originally scheduled for March 18, will be announced at a later date.
The Pro-West Rodeo Association announced in September 2022 that Meredith Moore of Pendleton was selected as its 2023 queen. No stranger to royalty courts, Moore wrangled in the title of 2019 Miss Teen Rodeo Oregon and also served on the Milton-Freewater Pioneer Posse Court. A Weston-McEwen High School graduate, Moore was active in sports, 4-H, FFA, Future Business Leaders of America, jazz band and choir.
She is a certified helicopter mechanic with Oregon Army National Guard and serves as a resident intern with the Pendleton Fire Department. In addition, she attends Blue Mountain Community College and recently was included on the fall term 2022 president’s list for earning a grade point average between 3.75-4.0.
For more information, contact Lynn Moller at lynn@bhhsww.com or 509-520-4793.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.