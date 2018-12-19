PENDLETON — It’s time to drag out that ugly sweater and head to The Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub.
The Once Upon a Christmas Late Night Happy Hour is Saturday from 9 p.m. to midnight at 230 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. There is no cover charge.
In addition to an ugly sweater contest with prizes, there will be drink specials. Also, DJ Santa will spin a wide selection of Christmas tunes.
For more information, call 541-276-6090.
