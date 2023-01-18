HERMISTON — The riveting story about a slave who later became America’s first black Catholic priest will be presented in Hermiston.
The baptismal record for Augustus Tolton reads, "A colored child born April 1, 1854, son of Peter Tolton and Martha Chisley, property of Stephen Elliott." A national touring production of “Tolton: From Slave to Priest” presents the story of Tolton’s escape from slavery and the obstacles he faced in his journey to priesthood. In 2010, the official process began for Tolton’s canonization as a saint.
The 75-minute multi-media live production is Jan. 31, 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave. Admission is free but a freewill offering will be taken.
Filled with music, drama and inspiring performances, the Saint Luke Productions event brings a message of hope and healing. It has been presented across the country at universities, theaters and churches.
Jim Coleman is playing the role of Tolton. He has appeared in more than 50 TV commercials and is best known for his role as Roger Parker in the Nickelodeon show “My Brother and Me.” Prior to his acting career, Coleman served as a medic in the U.S. Army.
"Father Tolton's story needs to be told," Coleman said in production promotional materials. "As a black man, this very important part of history is something that I want the world to hear about. I truly feel blessed to be the one to share Father Augustus Tolton with all who will listen."
For more information, visit www.toltondrama.com. For questions about the local production, call 541-567-5812.
