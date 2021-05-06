SALEM — Teachers in Umatilla and Morrow counties are invited to apply for the Educator Externship through the Willamette Promise and the Associated General Contractors, Oregon-Columbia Chapter.
Held each summer, the program provides an opportunity for secondary teachers and counselors to learn about regional work practices and career opportunities from local industries. Participants will meet with industry professionals and tour a wide variety of job sites across Eastern Oregon.
This year, the externship will take place June 21-29. Up to four graduate credits and a $1,000 stipend are offered through the program.
For more information or a link to apply, visit www.portofmorrow.com/workforce-training/educator-externship. For questions, contact Cherie Clark at cherie.clark@wesd.org or 503-540-4420.
