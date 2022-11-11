Local members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints help build Conestoga huts for Stepping Stones Alliance on Sept. 24, 2022, at Lind and Bensel roads, near Hermiston. People will be working on the transitional housing project on Monday, Nov. 14.
UMATILLA COUNTY — Volunteers will work on building Conestoga huts with Project PATH — Practical Assistance through Transitional Housing — Monday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of Lind and Bensel roads, near Hermiston. Stepping Stones Alliance, a nonprofit based in Hermiston, has been working on creating a homeless shelter in the area since 2020.
Based on similar projects — including Walla Walla’s Alliance for the Homeless, Salem’s Church in the Park and Austin, Texas’ Community First! — the effort will help Umatilla County is in compliance with the law. As a result of the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Martin v. Boise case in 2018 and Oregon House Bill 4123 passed during the 2022 Legislative session, all areas that do not allow homeless camping must provide shelter by July 2023.
Stepping Stones Alliance, a nonprofit based in Hermiston, has been working on creating a homeless shelter in the area since 2020.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.