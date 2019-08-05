PENDLETON — A science pub talk will focus on how our understanding of the universe has expanded with time.
A research associate professor of physics, Shane Larson will speak on the topic “Feeling Small in a Big Cosmos.” The free event is Sunday, Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at The Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub, 230 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton.
Larson received a bachelor’s degree in physics at Oregon State University and a Ph.D. in theoretical physics from Montana State University. Larson currently works at at Northwestern University, where he’s the associate director of CIERA (Center for Interdisciplinary Exploration and Research in Astrophysics). He specializes in the study of compact stars, binaries and the galaxy.
For more information about the science pub event, contact Matthew Barnes at matthew@prodigalsonbrewery.com or 541-276-6090.
