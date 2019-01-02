HERMISTON — A group of quilters from Grace and Mercy Lutheran Church recently boxed up 108 quilts to send to Lutheran World Relief.
The group meets weekly for fellowship and quilting to assist with the project that provides aid to people experiencing emergencies around the world. In addition to the quilts, the group gathered supplies, which were collected throughout the year from the congregation. The shipment sent to Lutheran World Relief also included school supplies, personal care items and baby care products.
Taking a biblical reference from the book of Matthew, the group’s motto is “Blessed be the quilters, for they shall be called Piecemakers.”
Although it’s a simple combination of fabric and thread, the quilts can reach out to people in their time of greatest need with a message of hope. In addition to shielding against the cold as warm bedding, the quilts can be useful as simple tents, floor coverings or a wrap to hold a baby on a mother’s back.
Anyone who is interested is invited to join the group weekly to work on quilts. Their 2019 campaign runs from January through October. The quilters meet each Thursday at 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 191 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston.
For more information, call 541-571-9477.
