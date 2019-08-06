PENDLETON — People affiliated with Quilts of Valor will meet next weekend in Pendleton.
The program creates and provides quilts to service members and veterans touched by war. Founded in 2003, the project idea came to Catherine Roberts in a dream. The first quilt was presented in November 2003 at Walter Reed Army Medical Center to a young soldier from Minnesota who had lost his leg in Iraq.
The Quilts of Valor gathering is Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heritage Station Museum, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. Anyone that is interested in the project is invited to stop by and learn more.
For more information about the meeting, contact 541-276-0012, info@heritagestationmuseum.org or visit www.heritagestationmuseum.org. For more about Quilts of Valor, visit www.qovf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.