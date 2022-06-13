MILTON-FREEWATER — Due to all the rain over the weekend this years P.E.O. Golf Tournament has been rescheduled for this Saturday, June 18. The location and time of the event will remain as previously scheduled; 8:30 a.m. at the Milton-Freewater Golf Course, 301 Catherine Ave.
Players can enter the men’s, women’s or mixed divisions. The entry fee of $50 per person includes green fees and lunch. Additional lunch tickets are $10. The event also features games and prizes, including a contest for the longest putt, closest to the pin and the shortest drive.
The golf tournament helps provide grants and scholarships through P.E.O., an international women’s philanthropic educational organization that supports and celebrates the advancement of women. According to a press release from Gail Beeson, P.E.O. has provided $398 million in financial assistance to 119,000 women.
To register for the tournament, call George Gillette at 541-938-7284 or stop by the pro shop at the golf course. For more information about P.E.O. International, visit www.peointernational.org. For questions about the local PEO chapter, email Beeson at sunrivergail@msn.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.