HERMISTON — The Friends of the Hermiston Public Library and Altrusa International of Hermiston are promoting literacy and a love of reading with the Read Across Hermiston Read-a-thon.
The event is Saturday, March 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. In addition, it will be livestreamed on the library friends’ Facebook page.
It will feature a series of community members reading in 20-minute segments. Participating readers who have confirmed, include Hermiston City Manager Byron Smith, Hermiston School Superintendent Tricia Mooney, Agape House Executive Director Mark Gomolski, Good Shepherd Health Care System CEO Brian Sims and Umatilla County Commissioner Dan Dorran. Other community leaders will be added as available. They will share from their favorite books across a variety of genres.
In addition, local authors Carol Clupny and Ben Armstrong will share excerpts from their work. Clupny is the author of “The Ribbon of Road Ahead,” a memoir of her experience with Parkinson’s Disease. And Armstrong, a Hermiston High School student, had his short story, “Sleigh 54,” published last fall.
The library friends and Altrusans are asking the community to support their favorite readers by donating to literacy projects sponsored by both groups. Donations may be made electronically through the Friends of the Hermiston Public Library Facebook page, at the Hermiston Public Library and at the Hermiston office of Banner Bank. For questions, call the library at 541-567-2882.
