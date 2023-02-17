HERMISTON — More than 2,000 cosplay enthusiasts will be heading to Pasco for the 2023 RadCon. Some will be traveling from as far as California. Others, such as Dee Michael and Angela Bryner, will have a far shorter journey.

Michael and Bryner are Hermiston residents who spent much of Thursday, Feb. 16, finishing up their costumes in preparation for the event Feb. 17-19.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.