CHI St. Anthony Hospital President Harry Geller, far left, poses for a photo with members of the Umatilla County Board of Realtors on Jan. 24, 2023, at the Pendleton hospital as the local real estate brokers deliver toys collected through their annual Good News Bears campaign.

 James Baker/Umatilla County Board of Realtors

PENDLETON — Children who are in need of comfort at CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton — whether as a patient or visiting a loved one — may receive a special toy, thanks to a donation from the Umatilla County Board of Realtors.

According to James Baker, realtor board public relations chairman, the local group started the annual toy drive in 2016. The Good News Bears campaign, Baker said, focuses on collecting stuffed animals that St. Anthony staff can give to young patients or visitors who might be afraid or uncomfortable.

