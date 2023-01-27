CHI St. Anthony Hospital President Harry Geller, far left, poses for a photo with members of the Umatilla County Board of Realtors on Jan. 24, 2023, at the Pendleton hospital as the local real estate brokers deliver toys collected through their annual Good News Bears campaign.
PENDLETON — Children who are in need of comfort at CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton — whether as a patient or visiting a loved one — may receive a special toy, thanks to a donation from the Umatilla County Board of Realtors.
According to James Baker, realtor board public relations chairman, the local group started the annual toy drive in 2016. The Good News Bears campaign, Baker said, focuses on collecting stuffed animals that St. Anthony staff can give to young patients or visitors who might be afraid or uncomfortable.
Wrapping up their most recent effort, members of the board handed off the donations to hospital President Harry Geller on Tuesday, Jan. 24. In a Facebook post, the hospital expressed appreciation for the “kind gesture.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.