HERMISTON — Bouncy houses, a bungee run, inflatable jousting, corn hole, ping pong, Mario Kart and more are featured during Family Friday Night.
The event is Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. The cost is $7 per person. In addition, concessions are available with cash purchases.
Due to limited space, pre-registration is urged. For more information or to register, call 541-667-5018 or visit www.hermiston.or.us/parks-recreation/home.
