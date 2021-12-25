HERMISTON — Calvin Netherda of Hermiston donated a pickup load of toys to the Christmas Express as part of his effort to graduate from the 6th Judicial District Treatment Court Program.
All Phase 4 participants must complete a leadership project to graduate from the program, according to a press release from Treatment Court Coordinator Jillian Viles. Leadership projects require participants to organize an effort to give back to the community.
In early November, Netherda approached Viles with the idea of collecting toys for children in need for Christmas. With the clock ticking, Netherda went into action, finding a location to place a donation box.
His employer, Pilot Travel Center, Stanfield, agreed to allow him to place the donation box at its store. Netherda reported that many drivers would purchase toys in the store and place them in the donation box, and within a few days the box was full.
By the end of his toy drive, Netherda collected four large boxes full of toys, enough to fill the bed of his pickup.
Viles assisted Netherda in finding an agency to donate the toys to, and the Hermiston Police Department accepted the toys for the annual Christmas Express toy drive.
Netherda was satisfied with how the toy drive went, according to the press release, and found it gratifying to be able to give back to the community. He also commented he recognized the Hermiston police officer who arrested him for the last time before coming into treatment court.
Netherda expects to complete the program in February.
The 6th Judicial District Treatment Court Program launched in August 2018. The program is for individuals that have committed drug-related crimes, have been sentenced to probation and struggle with substance abuse, the press release stated. The program takes 19 months to complete and provides intensive outpatient substance abuse treatment, frequent drug testing and more to help individuals live a life free from substance abuse.
