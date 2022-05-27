HERMISTON — As part of its Recovery tour, Seventh Day Slumber is performing in Hermiston.
The Christian rock band headlines the free show that also features Final Greetings and Matt Sassano. Seats are on a first-come basis. The concert is Monday, May 30 — Memorial Day — at 6 p.m. at Hermiston Church of the Nazarene, 1520 W. Orchard Ave. The doors open at 5 p.m.
Gabrielle Fritz, church office manager, said the music really appeals to the younger generation. In addition, she said the concert provides an opportunity to reach people that might not typically attend church.
“It’s a pretty big deal to have such a well-known band in the industry to play in rural Hermiston,” she said. “It creates some intrigue and it’s high energy and they even have pyrotechnics.”
In addition to the music, Fritz said those in attendance will have an opportunity to hear an encouraging message. Seventh Day Slumber frontman Joseph Rojas, who had an extensive rap sheet that eventually led to prison, shares about his past struggles with substance abuse. An encounter with God while riding in the back of an ambulance after a drug overdose changed the course of his life.
“He can really speak to a lot of hurting lives,” Fritz said. “It’s great music but it’s also a time to be encouraged.”
Initially formed as an independent band in 1996, Seventh Day Slumber’s name is derived from the book of Genesis with the biblical account of the creation of the universe — where on the seventh day, God rested.
Nearly a decade later the band signed with a record label. They found success with early releases, including “Once Upon a Shattered Life” (2005) and “Finally Awake” (2007). Both received heavy airplay and topped out at 26 and 16, respectively on Billboard’s Top Christian Albums chart.
Those in attendance are invited to make a donation to help support the musicians. Also, band merchandise and music will be available for purchase.
