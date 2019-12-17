HERMISTON — Celebrate the Winter Solstice with a Christmas movies and cookies.
Hermiston Parks & Recreation is hosting the Christmas Movie Marathon. The free event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. People are encouraged to bring their own comfortable seating.
Concessions will be available for purchase. In addition, people can decorate cookies for $1 each.
For more information, including the movie schedule, call 541-667-5018.
