HERMISTON — A night of inflatable fun and activities is offered at the Hermiston Community Center.
Family Friday Night is Friday, Dec. 27 from 4-7 p.m. at 415 S. Highway 395. Activities include bounce houses, a bungee run, cornhole, ping pong, Mario Kart and more. The cost is $5 per person. Also, concessions are available with cash purchases.
Presented by Hermiston Parks & Recreation, kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Other upcoming Family Friday Night events are Jan. 17 and Feb. 14.
For more information or to register, call 541-667-5018 or visit www.hermiston.or.us/parks-recreation/home.
