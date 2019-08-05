HERMISTON — A unique opportunity to enjoy the Columbia River via kayak as the sun sets is being coordinated by Hermiston Parks & Recreation.
The Harvest Moonlight Paddle is Friday, Sept. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Hat Rock State Park. Participants will meet at the main boat ramp parking lot. Afterwards, a bonfire will feature harvest-themed treats.
The cost is $25 for Hermiston residents or $30 for non-residents. In addition, there is a $10 kayak rental fee, if needed. The activity is open to ages 14 and up (youths must be accompanied by an adult). Those planning to attend need to register by Friday, Aug. 30. Participants are encouraged to bring a headlamp and glow sticks.
For more information, visit www.hermistonrecreation.com. To register, call 541-667-5018 or stop by the recreation office at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. Hermiston.
