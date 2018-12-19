HERMISTON — While company is in town for the holiday season, Hermiston Parks & Recreation invites them to a family event.
Activities include bounce houses, a bungee run, a velcro wall, Jacob’s ladder, corn hole, air hockey, ping pong and more. Also, concessions will be available for cash purchase.
Family Friday Night is Friday, Dec. 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. The cost is $15 for ages 16 and older, $10 for ages 2-15 or $30 for a family of four (additional kids are $8 each). Children must be accompanied by a guardian.
Space is limited, so those planning to attend are encouraged to reserve a spot. For more information, call 541-667-5018.
