HERMISTON — Do you have special skills or talents?
If so, Hermiston Parks & Recreation might be interested in providing an opportunity to teach a class or program to share your expertise with others. Whether it’s photography, crafts or cooking, your skills might provide an opportunity to earn some extra income while teaching others.
For more information, contact Brandon Artz at bartz@hermiston.or.us or 541-667-5018.
