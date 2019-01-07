In the coming weeks, the American Red Cross will hold several blood drives in the area
The need for blood is constant, especially during the cold winter months. Each day, blood donors help patients of all ages — from accident and burn victims to heart surgery and organ transplant patients. According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood.
Upcoming blood drives are:
•Monday, Jan. 14 from 10:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at New Hope Community Church, 1350 S. Highway 395, Hermiston.
•Tuesday, Jan. 15 from 12:30-5:30 p.m. at Red Lion, 304 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton.
•Friday, Jan. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla.
•Monday, Jan. 21 from noon to 6 p.m. at St. Anthony Hospital, 2801 St. Anthony Way, Pendleton.
•Monday, Jan. 21 from noon to 6 p.m. at Good Shepherd Medical Center, 610 N.W. 11th St., Hermiston.
•Tuesday, Jan. 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave.
•Friday, Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Stafford Hansell Government Center, 915 S.E. Columbia Drive, Hermiston.
While walk-ins are welcome, donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or via www.redcrossblood.org.
