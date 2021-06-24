SEATTLE — The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise and deplete the nation’s blood inventory.
The Red Cross urges donors of all blood types — especially type O and those giving platelets — to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent delays to critical patient care.
As a thank you, those who come to give now through Wednesday, June 30, will receive a $5 gift card to Amazon.com (restrictions may apply). For more information or to schedule a donation time, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
