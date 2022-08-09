UMATILLA COUNTY — The American Red Cross is calling for donors to give blood in August to prevent a blood shortage. There are two upcoming drives in Umatilla County.
The first is Monday, Aug. 15, 12:45-5:30 p.m., at Good Shepherd Medical Center, 610 N.W. 11th St., Hermiston. The second is Sept. 7, 1-6 p.m., at Milton-Freewater Community Center, 109 N.E. Fifth St.
To incentivize the giving, the Red Cross in a press release Monday, Aug. 8, announced all who come to give this month will be entered to win gas for a year.
The Red Cross pegs the value of a year's worth of free gas at $6,000. There will be three winners. Details are available at rcblood.org/fuel.
Everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August also will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.
Donors can schedule an appointment to give using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 800-733-2767.
The Red Cross also encouraged donors to follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App to complete their predonation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.