PENDLETON — The public is invited to a disaster service volunteer response training.
Presented by the American Red Cross, the event provides information on how volunteers can learn to help in disasters. The training is Thursday, May 16 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at 214 S.E. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. The group meets the third Thursday of each month.
For more information, call Don Tombleson at 541-276-9222.
