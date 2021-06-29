SEATTLE — As the American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country, additional incentives are being offered to those who make a donation in the next 30 days.
As a thank you, those who give between July 1-6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat by mail, while supplies last. And those providing blood donations from July 7-31 will get a $10 card for Amazon.com via email and also will be entered for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value).
People are asked to make a donation appointment. Area blood drives listed on the American Red Cross website include:
• Wednesday, July 7, from noon to 5 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, Hermiston.
• Wednesday, July 7, from 1-6 p.m. at the Milton-Freewater Community Center.
• Thursday, July 8, from 12:30-5 p.m. at CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton.
• Monday, July 12, from noon to 6 p.m. at CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton.
• Monday, July 19, from 12:45-5:30 p.m. at Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
• Thursday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, Hermiston.
• Tuesday, July 27, from noon to 5 p.m. at Pendleton Convention Center.
• Thursday, July 29, from 12:30-5 p.m. at The Gronquist Building, Arlington.
In addition, there are also numerous opportunities to give blood in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla areas.
For more information or to schedule a donation time, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
