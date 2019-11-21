PENDLETON — A special Holy Eucharist in Spanish is held the last Friday of each month at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer.
All are welcome — people don’t need to belong to the Episcopalian faith to attend. Rev. Charlotte Wells said the service is for everyone.
The upcoming service is Friday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. at 241 S.E. Second St., Pendleton. For more information, contact rector.pendletonepiscopal@gmail.com or 541-276-3809.
