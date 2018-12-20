PENDLETON — Area families are invited to bring their kids so they can participate in a Christmas program at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer.
The annual Children's Christmas Pageant is Monday, Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve — from 4-5 p.m. The church is located at 241 S.E. Second St., Pendleton.
Children are needed for roles, including a mouse, sheep, donkey or camel. In addition, there are parts for angels and shepherds and magi. With no audition or rehearsal, anyone can participate.
Rev. Charlotte Wells invites people to come and celebrate Jesus' birthday with the Redeemer church family. For more information, contact Wells at 541-276-3809 or rector.pendletonepiscopal@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.