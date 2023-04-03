Actors recreate the crucifixion of Jesus during the Living Stations of the Cross on April 19, 2019, in Hermiston. Presented by Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, the 2023 event starts in the church parking lot at noon on Friday, April 7, and travels to the Hermiston Butte.
HERMISTON — A dramatic presentation that portrays the events leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ is being staged by Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church.
Living Stations of the Cross is Friday, April 7. Starting at noon in the church parking lot, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., it travels several blocks toward the Hermiston Butte. For more than two decades, youths and other church members have acted out scenes from Stations of the Cross — a series of images that portray Jesus on the day of his crucifixion.
Reader boards set up at the beginning of each scene will show which Station of the Cross is portrayed. The bi-lingual presentation also includes the singing of hymns and prayers.
The presentation offers a powerful visual reminder of the biblical story of Easter — culminating with a scene depicting Christ’s death on the cross on top of the butte. With uneven ground leading up to the final scenes, people are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes.
For more information, call Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church at 541-567-5812.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
