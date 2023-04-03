Living Stations of the Cross
Actors recreate the crucifixion of Jesus during the Living Stations of the Cross on April 19, 2019, in Hermiston. Presented by Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, the 2023 event starts in the church parking lot at noon on Friday, April 7, and travels to the Hermiston Butte.

 East Oregonian, File

HERMISTON — A dramatic presentation that portrays the events leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ is being staged by Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church.

Living Stations of the Cross is Friday, April 7. Starting at noon in the church parking lot, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., it travels several blocks toward the Hermiston Butte. For more than two decades, youths and other church members have acted out scenes from Stations of the Cross — a series of images that portray Jesus on the day of his crucifixion.

