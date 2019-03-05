HERMISTON — A bake sale and raffle is planned to help the family of one of Regency Hermiston’s employees.
The event is Friday at 7 p.m. at 970 W. Juniper Ave., Hermiston. Money raised will help support Irma Myers, whose husband, Gary, was recently diagnosed with metastatic stomach cancer.
For more information, call or text Jamie at 509-759-4719.
