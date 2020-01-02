PENDLETON — David Lunsford, director for Baptist Network Northwest and Northwest Baptist Home Mission, is the guest speaker at Grace Baptist Church in Pendleton.
Lunsford oversees Baptist churches in Oregon, Washington and Idaho. He will share about his work in the Pacific Northwest during the Sunday morning services at 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Grace Baptist is located at 2809 S.W. Goodwin Ave., Pendleton.
For more information, contact Pastor Alan Chapman at 541-276-3031 or alanc400@yahoo.com. Also, more about Grace Baptist is available at www.gbcpendleton.com.
