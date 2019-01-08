ECHO — The city of Echo is reminding its residents that they must obtain 2019 dog licenses by Thursday, Feb. 28.
The current license fees are $5 per year for spayed or neutered dogs or $15 for unaltered dogs. Also, proof of a current rabies shot is required.
Any license issued after March 1 — except new dogs obtained after that date — will be assessed a $10 per month penalty. New dogs must be licensed within two weeks of obtaining them and puppies must be licensed within two weeks of turning six months old.
Also, the city announced that Country Animal Hospital will be on hand for the annual Rabies Shot Clinic Saturday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Masonic Lodge, 20 S. Dupont St. The cost is $20. No credit or debit cards are accepted.
For more information, call 541-376-8411 or visit www.echo-oregon.com.
