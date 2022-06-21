Chains of paper rings, one ring for each year a cancer survivor has been in remission, hang on a clothesline Aug. 14, 2021, for a “One Step, One Year, One Dollar” fundraiser at Relay for Life of Umatilla/Morrow County at Roy Raley Park, Pendleton. The 2022 event is Saturday, June 25, 3-10 p.m. at Roy Raley Park.
PENDLETON — Despite first being diagnosed with cancer nearly a decade ago, Angie Flores maintains a positive demeanor.
“I try to make the best of the situation,” the Boardman woman said. “I pretty much am blessed with having a positive attitude.”
Flores had a gastrointestinal stromal tumor removed from her stomach in 2014. However, she has been fighting melanoma since 2017. Calling it “very unpredictable,” she said sometimes she just has to sit back and take each new day as it comes.
Flores will share about her cancer journey during the Survivor Celebration at Relay for Life of Umatilla/Morrow County. The signature fundraising event for the American Cancer Society is Saturday, June 25, 3-10 p.m. at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton.
Since September 2021, Flores has boarded an airplane and headed to Arizona every 28 days. Under a program through the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, she said her travel expenses are covered and everything related to her treatment is centralized in one location.
“Life is good, except I have cancer,” Flores said. “No matter what, I have faith in God, and I have great friends and family.”
Different teams will host fundraising activities throughout the afternoon and evening. In addition, people are invited to walk laps around the park. Food and beverages will be available throughout the event.
A silent auction runs from 3:30-7 p.m. The Survivor Celebration, which includes dessert for cancer survivors, is at 6 p.m. In addition, Lance Zaugg, school resource officer with the Pendleton Police Department, will share about the No Shave November competition between the schools. Carol Preston, local Relay for Life organizer, said the effort raised more than $4,600.
At 7:30 p.m., the ACS Cancer Action Network will share about their work in fighting back against cancer through legislative efforts and research initiatives. The Luminaria Remembrance, which features decorated bags that are illuminated, is at 9:30 p.m. Tilly White, a cancer survivor from Pendleton, is the featured speaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.