PENDLETON — The music stage at the Pendleton Center for the Arts this week puts its spotlight on a pair of leading acoustic musicians.
New York-based guitarist Grant Gordy performs Wednesday, Sept. 21, with mandolin player Jacob Jolliff. They released their first duo album, “Our Delight,” in early 2022.
Gordy is considered one of the most highly regarded instrumentalists of his generation, according to a press release from the arts center, and has been a major voice on the American acoustic music scene. He has held the guitar chair in the David Grisman Quintet for six years.
He also has worked alongside such musical luminaries as Edgar Meyer, Steve Martin, Tony Trischka and Darol Anger. Gordy has performed all over North America and Europe, everywhere from Carnegie Hall to the Montreal Jazz Festival.
His music has been heard on NPR’s Morning Edition, All Things Considered and the Tiny Desk Concert series. He has received attention from international music periodicals, including The Fretboard Journal, Acoustic Guitar Magazine and Flatpicking Guitar Magazine.
Jolliff is also held in high esteem in both the jazz and bluegrass scenes, according to the arts center.
Their performance will feature a repertoire of jazz and bluegrass tunes. Tickets are $15 and available at pendletonarts.org or at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m.
The event is made possible through the support of Harriet Isom and the Red Lion Hotel of Pendleton. More information is available at pendletonarts.org or by calling 541-278-9201.
