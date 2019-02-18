PENDLETON — Graduating seniors from select area schools and those currently attending Blue Mountain Community College are invited to submit an entry for the scholarship essay program presented by the Round Up Republican Women.
Eligible students must attend school in Pendleton, Hermiston, Echo, Helix, Pilot Rock, Stanfield or Ukiah. Also, those attending private, alternative or home schools in the area may apply. The group will present a $500 scholarship.
Students are asked to write on the topic “Is a border wall immoral?” The creative work must be that of the person entering with limited guidance from others. The Round Up Republican Women may edit, publish or otherwise duplicate essays entered into the contest without payment to the author.
The essay, along with transcripts and two letters of recommendation, including one from an educator, must be submitted by Sunday, March 31. A winner will be determined by Tuesday, April 30.
Submissions can be sent to rounduprw@gmail.com or Round Up Republican Women, P.O. Box 984, Pendleton, OR 97801. For questions, call 541-969-2677.
