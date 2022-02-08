PENDLETON — Stan Pulliam, a Republican candidate for Oregon governor, is the guest speaker for the upcoming meeting of the Roundup Republican Women.

The no-host gathering is Thursday Feb. 10, 5 p.m. at Roosters Country Kitchen, 1515 Southgate Place, Pendleton. The soup and salad dinner is $12.99. To RSVP, email lynnevansrrw@gmail.com.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.