PENDLETON — The November meeting of the Roundup Republican Women will include a visit by Bobby Levy.
The no-host luncheon meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 12 beginning at 11:45 a.m. at Rooster's Country Kitchen, 1515 Southgate. Attendees will be able to order lunch at the beginning of the meeting.
In addition to a discussion with Levy, the club will talk about election results and Veterans Day. Dues also will be collected: $30 for members, or $10 for associate members.
Those attending must RSVP to rounduprw@gmail.com or call 541-276-1206.
