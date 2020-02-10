PENDLETON — The Roundup Republican Women’s February luncheon also features a gathering of the Oregon Federation of Republican Women District VII.
The regular luncheon is Thursday at 11:45 a.m. at the Red Lion, 304 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton. The no-host meal is $11 for members or $13 for nonmembers. At 1 p.m., Christine Morgan, OFRW president, will speak. Anyone who is interested is invited to attend.
For more information or to RSVP, call Polly Johnson 541-969-8528 or email rounduprw@gmail.com.
